Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital.

Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.

On Monday, Elkhart ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith released a statement.

“We are thankful that everyone survived the bus accident from Friday evening,” Smith said. “All individuals in the bus accident have been released from the hospital and are expected to recover. The bus was carrying varsity cheerleaders, a student journalist, staff and a small child. Our prayers and support have been extended to all impacted by the accident. We will continue to monitor and provide the necessary support for those involved.”

