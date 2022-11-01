Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover

Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:03 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart students involved in a bus wreck Friday have all been released from the hospital.

Fifteen people, including 12 students, suffered injuries when an Elkhart ISD bus was involved in a rollover wreck Friday afternoon. The road had standing water, and it was raining at the time of the crash.

On Monday, Elkhart ISD Superintendent Dr. Lamont Smith released a statement.

“We are thankful that everyone survived the bus accident from Friday evening,” Smith said. “All individuals in the bus accident have been released from the hospital and are expected to recover.  The bus was carrying varsity cheerleaders, a student journalist, staff and a small child.  Our prayers and support have been extended to all impacted by the accident.  We will continue to monitor and provide the necessary support for those involved.”

Related:

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
Load carried by truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown

Latest News

Red Zone Week 11 Schedule
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player responding to therapy sessions
9-1-17 Redzone Part 3
Week 11 Redzone Game of the Week
Week 11 Game of Week
Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill for District of Doom championship in Game of Week