Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT
HOUSTON (AP) - The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed.

A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against the group.

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips run True the Vote. They were detained by U.S. Marshals following a Monday order by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt.

Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers.

Konnech accuses True the Vote of making false claims that the company is involved in a Chinese-related conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

