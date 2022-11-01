Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs

“These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who a
By Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - East Texas schools are preparing high school students for an important career field that’s in need: medical care. New lessons are giving students their first hands-on experience.

Kilgore ISD’s health science program started back in 2017. It’s all about teaching students the fundamentals of the medical field. Just this year, the patient care technician track was added.

“They learn all the nursing assistant skills, plus. They’ve learned phlebotomy, they’re going to be learning EKG skills, and they’re learning a few more advanced skills than a nursing assistant does.” says Jackie McDonald, Kilgore College Instructor and Program Director for Nursing Assistant Program.

Senior student, Tykeria Haynes wants to be a travel and delivery nurse, and says this class was the perfect opportunity.

“It made me sure about what I want to do. At first I was like, okay I don’t know if I really want to do this. I don’t know if this is really for me. But the more I come and the more I learn and try, it’s like, oh yeah, this is definitely for me.” said Haynes.

Students will travel to a local hospital and have direct patient contact in the spring. McDonald says the program makes sure students are well-equipped once they graduate, as there is a need for more nurses.

Whitehouse ISD has had a similar program in place for over 10 years. They are also aware of the nursing shortage and the importance of preparing the next generation of healthcare workers.

Whitehouse High School Health Science Instructor Krystal Jarred says, “These students are going to be able to come out and help step right in to those areas that really have a great deficit that need students and need people who are trained and ready who want to work and are excited to get out there.”

The school offers lessons in pharmacy, nursing assistance, and more. Students also have the opportunity to job shadow at local hospitals.

A section of the school replicates a hospital floor.

“We want it to feel like you’ve transitioned into a health care setting. We want it to feel real. It adds that little extra level of reality to what they’re learning about.” says Jarred.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

Latest News

East Texas kids enjoy Trunk or Treat
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas kids enjoy Trunk or Treat
East Texans enjoy Trunk or Treats Monday night
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs