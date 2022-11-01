East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening.

“I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”

Children from around East Texas hit the trunk or treat events this evening to load up on candy, play games and have good ole family fun.

The owner of Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co, Jodi Bell, says they have been open for ten weeks and this is their way of saying thank you to the Longview community for supporting them.

“I’ve got grandkids and of course with the grandkids it makes you think about the stuff to do for the other kids,” says Bell. “Again, Longview has been so amazing, the community has supported us so much so we just thought we would give back to the community a little bit.”

Owner of Atkinson Candy Co, Sarah Atkinson, says they get positive feedback every year as kids and parents alike have fun, so they keep doing it.

“Everyone always has such a good time with this event, it’s a lot of fun and the kids get to get extra candy,” says Atkinson. “The candy is made right here in Lufkin, so we get to share our sweet treats with our hometown kids.”

She says the event is an opportunity for them to share happiness with the whole community.

“We really truly believe that we don’t make candy, we make happiness,” says Atkinson.

Executive manager at Patterson Nissan in Longview, Matt Schillings, says they love to support the community and thought this event would be fun for the kids.

“Well, you know lots of free candy, some good food, and maybe some face painting,” says Schilling. “It’s just all about the kids having a good time, that’s all.”

Most importantly, what did Angel and his baby brother like the most after trunk or treating?

“I liked the games!” says Angel.

