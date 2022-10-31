WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - KLTV was given access to the Ramey House following a Saturday afternoon fire.

The Ramey House is a historic home now being used by a Tyler business that went up in flames Saturday just after 5 p.m. The Ramey House, which is also the executive office for Stonewater Roofing, is located at the corner of Broadway Ave. and Houston St.

Jacob Law, Co-owner and chief operating officer for Stonewater Roofing, said that the majority of fire damage was done to the third floor which was primarily attic space for them. The first and second floors, along with the basement, got a lot of water damage. Sunday crews were on scene pumping out more than five feet of water from the basement alone according to Law.

Law said no one was inside at the time however, employees were on their way to the office for a personal event and that’s when they saw smoke and flames, then called Law.

The Ramey House was built in 1903 and was once home to Thomas Boyd Ramey, a prominent attorney and founder of the Tyler Rose Festival.

The house was designated as a Texas Historic Landmark, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and designated a City of Tyler historic landmark.

