Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check

Myles Christian Jennings
Myles Christian Jennings(Trinity County Sheriff's Office)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A welfare check ended with a Trinity County man arrested Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a deputy was conducting a welfare check shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 28 when the suspect, identified as Myles Christian Jennings allegedly assaulted the deputy and attempted to take their gun. In his post, Wallace claims Jennings was “high on THC” during the incident and that Jennings “is lucky that he is still breathing oxygen after trying to take an officer’s gun.”

Jennings is currently in custody in the Trinity County Jail and has been charged with assault of a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to take weapon from officer, resist arrest search transport, assault against elderly or disabled individual.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A man has died after being hit by at least two vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high-school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton...
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders

Latest News

Truck
Load of truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview
Fire Investigation
Mobile home fire in Winona leaves 1 dead
Mahomes comments on induction to Texas Tech Hall of Fame
Patrick Mahomes inducted into Texas Tech Hall of Fame
TJC Apache player dressed as grandma for annual game.
TJC Apaches Annual Halloween Game