Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check

TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A welfare check ended with a Trinity County man arrested Friday afternoon.

According to a Facebook post by Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace, a deputy was conducting a welfare check shortly after noon on Friday, Oct. 28 when the suspect, identified as Myles Christian Jennings allegedly assaulted the deputy and attempted to take their gun. In his post, Wallace claims Jennings was “high on THC” during the incident and that Jennings “is lucky that he is still breathing oxygen after trying to take an officer’s gun.”

Jennings is currently in custody in the Trinity County Jail and has been charged with assault of a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, attempt to take weapon from officer, resist arrest search transport, assault against elderly or disabled individual.

