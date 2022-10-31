Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Student arrested for making terroristic threats toward Pine Tree Jr. High School

(Source: KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday night, Longview Police Department was contacted regarding a possible threatening written text and picture message toward Pine Tree Junior High School’s campus. The threat was sent over a social media platform, but police have not said which platform was used.

LPD detectives began investigating the threat, including interviewing numerous potential witnesses, and viewing social media accounts, they report.

On Monday, detectives got a directive to apprehend signed by a local judge for third degree felony terroristic threat, regarding the threat toward the campus. The student who allegedly made the threat was apprehended off campus without incident and was taken to the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center.

The Longview Police Department is committed to the safety of all students on school campuses in Longview, they remind its residents. They say they take all potential threats of violence seriously and will thoroughly investigate all similar incidents on school campuses. They say that all threats whether in person or online are illegal and have serious consequences.

