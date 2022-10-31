Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept...
Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept trying to get into the bedroom.(MGN)
By Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:10 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) – A mother hiding with her children in a bedroom shot a man accused of breaking into her home Tuesday, according to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

The woman told responding deputies the man had broken into the house through the garage and was trying to get into the bedroom where she and her children had locked themselves.

Authorities said the homeowner warned the man she had a gun and called the police, but he kept trying to get into the bedroom.

According to deputies, the woman shot once through the door and hit the man in the arm.

The sheriff’s office said the man, identified as 36-year-old Carlos Garcia, ran from the home and was found about 100 yards away in an open field.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment before being charged with burglary of habitation with intent.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
A man has died after being hit by at least two vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Latest News

FILE - Protesters hold signs as they march during a protest over the death of George Floyd in...
States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms
Asian Americans are among those challenging the consideration of race in college admissions.
Supreme Court to hear affirmative action challenge
TJC Apache player dressed as grandma for annual game.
TJC Apaches Annual Halloween Game
This photo taken Thursday, October, 27, 2022, shows a Ukrainian power station that has been...
Russian strikes hit Ukraine; most of Kyiv without water