Mobile home fire in Winona leaves 1 dead

WINONA, Texas (KLTV) - A Monday morning fire at a mobile home residence left one person dead.

The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the incident and said that the call came in at 5:22 a.m. for a mobile home in the 10700 block of County Road 3168 in Winona. The Fire Marshal’s Office, as well as Fire Departments from Winona, Red Springs, Chapel Hill and Jackson Heights, responded and found one person deceased at the scene.

Smith County Chief Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said they are not releasing the victim’s name at this time and they are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.

