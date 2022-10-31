Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Longview man dies in 4-vehicle crash outside Gilmer

(File graphic)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview man is dead following a four-vehicle crash in Upshur County on Friday.

According to a preliminary report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, the incident took place on US Highway 271, four miles north of Gilmer around 9:55 a.m. Friday. The report states that the driver of a 2021 Kenworth truck tractor towing a utility trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 271 when the driver of a 2018 GMC pickup attempted to make an illegal u-turn. The tractor truck then collided with the GMC pickup, which subsequently struck a 2011 Ford Taurus and a parked 2019 Wester Star truck tractor.

The driver of the GMC pickup is identified as James R. Flanagan, 85, of Longview. He was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported. Flanagan was not wearing his seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A man has died after being hit by at least two vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high-school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton...
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders

Latest News

DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler
Ramey House
WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage
Ramey House
WebXtra: Historic Ramey House in Tyler sustains fire, water damage
Truck
Load of truck strikes bridge on Green Street in Longview