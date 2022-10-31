Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students’ families

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. At the meeting, the board approved allowing attorneys to begin talks to work toward a final solution regarding the settlement.

