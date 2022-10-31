Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students’ families

By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum talks with Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox about a Special School Board Meeting and a vote approving negotiations for a settlement involving the families of students allegedly abused at JL Everhart Elementary School. At the meeting, the board approved allowing attorneys to begin talks to work toward a final solution regarding the settlement.

