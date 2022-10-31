Kilgore hosts Chapel Hill for District of Doom championship in Game of Week

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The Red Zone regular season ends with a district title on the line in the Red Zone Game of the Week.

R.E. Saint John Stadium in Kilgore will be the site of the 9-4A DI, known around here as the District of Doom, Championship game with Kilgore hosting Chapel Hill.

Both teams are 7-2 on the season and 5-0 in district play. The winner will be the one-seed heading into the playoffs with the loser taking the 2-seed. The other two playoff spots in the District of Doom are set with Lindale taking the three-seed and Palestine taking the 4-seed.

Kilgore has outscored their district opponents 206-70. Chapel Hill gave up more points at 125 but has also scored more with 272.

These two squads are familiar with each other. Last season, Kilgore beat Chapel Hill 41-20 in the regular season, but then lost to their district rivals 41-35 in a Black Friday playoff game in overtime.

Kickoff in Kilgore is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.