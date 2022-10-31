Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
DPS releases name of pedestrian killed on Highway 31 in Tyler

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Authorities have released the name of the pedestrian who died after being struck by two vehicles early Saturday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, James E. Young, 59, of Longview, was pronounced dead after being transported to UT Health hospital in Tyler. The report states that at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Young was walking in the westbound lane of Highway 31 in Tyler when the driver of a 2021 Toyota Prius struck him. Young was then struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze following the impact with the Prius. The drivers of the two vehicles sustained minor injuries and were treated and released at the scene.

Previous reporting:

Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler

Latest News

KLTV 4 p.m., Recurring M-F
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox
Longview ISD board moves forward on negotiations with abused students’ families
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
WEBXTRA: Couple discusses spotting stolen truck
