Apaches baseball team host annual Halloween game

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s Halloween and that means the Apaches baseball team are having tricks, treats, and a baseball game for the young trick-or-treaters.

Last night at Mike Carter field on the eve of Halloween the Tyler Junior College Apaches played their annual Halloween baseball game. Fans turned out to see the players in their costumes and interacting with the team.

“Yea I’m a grandma... This is my first event here I’ve done it at different schools, and it hasn’t been as great as this one” said one player who dressed up as his grandmother for the event.

Before the game the players showed off their costumes among one another but then came the real test, interacting with the kids.

“Oh very, especially today I mean it’s kind of for them you know” said one player when asked about the importance of having a fund environment for the kids.

This annual game is an ideal and safe place for kids to party with their favorite players, but it’s just as important for the baseball team as it is for the kids from the community. It’s become another way for the team to bond with one another and strengthen the teams unity.

“Yeah this is an even we always look forward to every year, obviously it’s grown tremendously. I think this is our 8th one to have and it started off as just something to have for our team ... its been really cool to see this event grow and obviously our guys have a lot of fun with it.”

