Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Apaches baseball team host annual Halloween game

By Michael Coleman
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s Halloween and that means the Apaches baseball team are having tricks, treats, and a baseball game for the young trick-or-treaters.

Last night at Mike Carter field on the eve of Halloween the Tyler Junior College Apaches played their annual Halloween baseball game. Fans turned out to see the players in their costumes and interacting with the team.

“Yea I’m a grandma... This is my first event here I’ve done it at different schools, and it hasn’t been as great as this one” said one player who dressed up as his grandmother for the event.

Before the game the players showed off their costumes among one another but then came the real test, interacting with the kids.

“Oh very, especially today I mean it’s kind of for them you know” said one player when asked about the importance of having a fund environment for the kids.

This annual game is an ideal and safe place for kids to party with their favorite players, but it’s just as important for the baseball team as it is for the kids from the community. It’s become another way for the team to bond with one another and strengthen the teams unity.

“Yeah this is an even we always look forward to every year, obviously it’s grown tremendously. I think this is our 8th one to have and it started off as just something to have for our team ... its been really cool to see this event grow and obviously our guys have a lot of fun with it.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
A man has died after being hit by at least two vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes

Latest News

Old SFA logo on a football helmet (Source: KTRE Staff)
Lumberjacks Fall Short to Utah Tech
Each organization put their own twist on the homecoming theme, “game on.”
SFA kicks off homecoming festivities with parade
EAST TEXAS RED ZONE
Red Zone Week 10 scores
Red Zone Preview
Red Zone Preview