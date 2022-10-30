Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WebXtra: Tyler trunk-or-treat festival brings Halloween fun

Today on the square is a trunk-or-treat featuring 25 Latino and Hispanic businesses set up with candy, games, and fun.
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Coming off the momentum and energy from being featured in the Texas Rose Festival Parade, the Latino and Hispanic communities in Tyler are hosting another event to bring people together.

This is the first year for the Latino trunk-or-treat, and they got it put together in just three weeks. Today on the square, they are having a trunk-or-treat with 25 Latino and Hispanic businesses that are set up with candy, games, and fun for everyone in the Tyler community.

They’ll be on the square until 8 p.m.

