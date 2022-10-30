Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash

No injuries reported
Intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave.
By Colten Sneed and Lexi Vennetti
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 6:24 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out.

The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.

No injuries were reported from the crash. We will update you when lights at the intersection are up-and-running.

