Skeleton displays draw visitors to Longview neighborhood for Halloween

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A neighborhood street in Longview is putting on quite the skeleton display and getting lots of attention from the community.

“Halloween has always been big here, but you know, the skeletons are something new,” says neighbor, Ricardo Viloria.

Stillmeadow Lane in the Wildwood community in Longview is drawing droves of visitors to see their spectacular skeleton displays for Halloween.

Neighbor, Tami Bitting, tells us this is the second year in a row that the street has come together to put out the displays. She says originally, they had around a dozen displays and this year it has grown even more, branching out to surrounding streets.

Many of the neighbors draw inspiration from events happening around them. The Kraus family looked around and came up with a creative idea based on items they had around their home.

“We got a dog...that’s our dog, and my dad’s climbing the tree, then my mom is right there, I’m right there, and my sister is right there,” says Kingston Kraus. “So, we just thought about it because we had some rope and made a zipline.”

Kali and Ricardo Viloria say they see kids playing in the street every day, so they wanted to incorporate that into their display.

Kingston and Kourtlyn Krause say what they enjoy the most about the skeleton displays is...

“Oh, driving around on our bikes and looking at all the skeletons. Yeah. It’s pretty fun. We get to go explore and every day, like, people have more stuff set up.”

The neighbors say this activity has brought them together around an idea and has been fun for everyone.

“A lot of people coming to the streets saying ‘hi, can we take a picture with the skeletons’, and that is fun, that’s what Halloween is about, you know, to have fun with the kids,” says Viloria.

Stillmeadow Lane neighbors and skeleton displays will be ready to greet trick-or-treaters tomorrow evening and the community is encouraged to visit.

