East Texans ‘cruising for a cure’ raise breast cancer awareness

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - East Texans spent the morning “cruising for a cure.”

A group of people who enjoy riding motorcycles and supporting others gathered for the third year to ride and raise awareness about breast cancer.

Mundo Villapudua, who organized this event, and his brother found out their mom was diagnosed with cancer in the mid ‘90s and then lost her a few years later. Since then, they’ve made it their mission to encourage others going through what their mom went through.

The group met in Tyler, had coffee and caught up before riding the backroads through East Texas towns.

“Just because it hasn’t hit home yet, it doesn’t exclude you; it doesn’t exclude your neighbor; it doesn’t exclude anybody. This is just a monster that will eventually touch us all in some way, and just to keep in mind that if you know someone that’s going through it, a small gesture goes a long a way,” said Villapudua.

During their ride through Tyler, Mineola and Hawkins, the group wore t-shirts that read “Cruise for a Cure, real men wear pink.”

