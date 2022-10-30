College Station police investigating teen’s death at aparment complex

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police continue investigating a teenager’s death that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd.

Witnesses on the scene say his death was reported around 10 p.m.

At this time, police are calling the death “suspicious” and no names have been publicly released.

Family and neighbors in the complex tell KBTX that the teen was 15 years old.

Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot in the complex t as police were processing and photographing the scene hours after the call.

Officers are on scene investigating a suspicious death at the 400 block of Harvey Rd. There is no further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/NplE53U23H — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) October 30, 2022

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

