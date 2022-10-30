Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

College Station police investigating teen’s death at aparment complex

Family and neighbors in the complex tell KBTX that the teen was 15 years old.
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments
CSPD Investigating suspicious death at Pearl Apartments(KBTX)
By Alex Egan
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police continue investigating a teenager’s death that happened Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments in the 400 block of Harvey Rd.

Witnesses on the scene say his death was reported around 10 p.m.

At this time, police are calling the death “suspicious” and no names have been publicly released.

Family and neighbors in the complex tell KBTX that the teen was 15 years old.

Crime scene tape blocked off a portion of the parking lot in the complex t as police were processing and photographing the scene hours after the call.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown
A man has died after being hit by at least two vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high-school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton...
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery

Latest News

SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options
The oil broker and civil rights activist Joseph Jacob “Jake” Simmons Jr. traveled from Oklahoma...
Tyler museum honors oil magnate for 92nd anniversary of oil boom
Intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave.
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash
Intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave.
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
Historic house catches fire in Tyler, cause unknown