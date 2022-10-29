Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m.

Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM 2908. Jackson Heights Fire Department and DPS are on the scene.

A DPS trooper tells us that no other injuries have been reported.

Details are limited but we will continue to update the story.

