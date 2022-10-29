Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

(WABI)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St.

According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and white shirt and khaki pants. They said the suspect was in custody on charges stemming from an aggravated robbery in Angelina County.

Law enforcement believe the suspect is within the perimeter that has been set up. The public is asked to stay out of the area and those living in the area are asked to remain inside.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
(Source: WALB)
Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder
American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

The intent behind this effort is to address a vital public safety and public health issue.
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
RSV On Rise
RSV On The Rise
Letourneau Welding Competition
High school welding competition underway in Longview
The inside of Gilmer Starplex skating rink received extensive damage.
Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday’s fire
Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday’s fire
Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday’s fire