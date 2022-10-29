Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St.

According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and white shirt and khaki pants. They said the suspect was in custody on charges stemming from an aggravated robbery in Angelina County.

Law enforcement believe the suspect is within the perimeter that has been set up. The public is asked to stay out of the area and those living in the area are asked to remain inside.

