Gilmer skating rink owner plans to rebuild after Monday’s fire

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of Gilmer Starplex, John Allen, speaks about his plans to rebuild after his property was damaged in a fire that occurred Monday night.

“We will make some changes to the building. For the most part, we will utilize the current construction,” says John Allen.

There was extensive smoke and heat damage on the inside of the building.

“Our plan is to come back and provide a good safe environment for the kids to come skate and enjoy themselves,” says Allen.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, although Allen says he assumes that it was an electrical fire.

“Unfortunately, I have to wait, I have to wait for everybody to do what they do and then I can start,” says Allen.

Allen is currently in contact with his insurance agent to be able to estimate the cost it will take to rebuild.

“We will start the reconstruction mode and, hopefully, spring of 2023 we will be back bigger than ever,” says Allen.

Allen says he plans to save the rink floor.

“I have seen the footage form the surveillance cameras and had we been open, we would have been able to catch the fire very soon and the damage would have been limited,” Allen said.

The skating rink is closed on Mondays; therefore no one was in the building during the fire.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.