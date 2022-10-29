Emergency crews respond to fire at historic Ramey House in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at a house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway and Houston St.

A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.

The house is currently not residential; it is occupied by Stonewater Roofing.

According to the Tyler Police Department, the following roads have been closed as of 6:10 p.m.:

The intersection of Charnwood and College is CLOSED

Broadway and Houston all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED

Broadway and Charnwood all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED

All East bound traffic on Houston St from College to Broadway is CLOSED

This is still an active fire scene. Firefighters and police are in the roadway directing traffic; motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

