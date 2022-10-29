Emergency crews respond to fire at historic Ramey House in Tyler
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at a house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway and Houston St.
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.
The house is currently not residential; it is occupied by Stonewater Roofing.
According to the Tyler Police Department, the following roads have been closed as of 6:10 p.m.:
- The intersection of Charnwood and College is CLOSED
- Broadway and Houston all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED
- Broadway and Charnwood all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED
- All East bound traffic on Houston St from College to Broadway is CLOSED
This is still an active fire scene. Firefighters and police are in the roadway directing traffic; motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.
