Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Emergency crews respond to fire at historic Ramey House in Tyler

A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.(Contributed Photo/Kim Hunter)
By Brittany Hunter
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire at a house in Tyler at the corner of Broadway and Houston St.

A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday. Large flames were seen coming from the roof of the historic Ramey House.

The house is currently not residential; it is occupied by Stonewater Roofing.

A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.
A call about the fire was received by emergency services at about 5:20 p.m. Saturday.(Contributed Photo/Kim Hunter)

According to the Tyler Police Department, the following roads have been closed as of 6:10 p.m.:

  • The intersection of Charnwood and College is CLOSED
  • Broadway and Houston all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED
  • Broadway and Charnwood all West bound traffic from Broadway is CLOSED
  • All East bound traffic on Houston St from College to Broadway is CLOSED

This is still an active fire scene. Firefighters and police are in the roadway directing traffic; motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with care in that area.

Caption

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high-school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton...
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders
The truck hydroplaned and went out of control.
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
A man has died after being hit by at least two vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
Longview ISD superintendent discusses how library books are regulated
Crews respond to water main leak
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
WebXtra: Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches.
SFA homecoming parade features student organizations