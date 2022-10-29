Boil water notice rescinded for Warren City

WARREN CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The boil water notice that was issued on Oct. 26 for Warren City has now been rescinded.

The public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore water quality and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of Oct. 29.

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ricky Wallace at (903) 845-3917 or warrencity@suddenlinkmail.com.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.