TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Crews with the City of Tyler are working to repair a 2″ water line after it separated from a 12″ main at the Outback Steakhouse location on S. Broadway Ave.

A spokesperson for the city says the water is back on at the location and the water pressure will return shortly.

It’s not clear what led to the water main leak.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.