Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you have unwanted prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet, there’s a proper way to dispose of them.

The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow for that purpose.

The intent behind this effort is to address a vital public safety and public health issue.

“Lots of people misuse medication, overdoses. I know when people pass away, loved ones don’t know what to do with the medication. So, we just like to get them out of the homes so that people don’t break into the homes and get the drugs,” said Tyler Police Community Response Officer Kerri Long.

According to the East Texas Council on Alcoholism and Drug Abuse (ETCADA), there were nearly 200 general overdoses in East Texas. The most recent data available is from 2019 due to COVID.

Even COVID has caused an increase in overdoses, said Region 4 Prevention Resource Center Data Coordinator Mindy Robertson.

“We’re having individuals who are still feeling anxiety or still feeling the repercussions. They have a death in the family, they lost a career, and so what’s happening is they’re saying, ‘I don’t feel normal, and everyone is saying we’re supposed to be normal, so if I’m not feeling the right way maybe I turn to a substance,’” said Robertson.

That is where this event comes into play, to properly dispose of these unwanted prescription drugs and to keep our community safe.

The drug take back event will be at the Brookshire’s on 100 Rice Road in Tyler, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.

The public can drop off their unused, unwanted, and expired prescription medications, as well as patches, tablets, capsules, and other solid forms.

Liquid, syringes and other sharps and illegal drugs will not be accepted.

To find your area’s drop off location, click here.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.