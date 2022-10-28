Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel spill causes closure on southbound Loop 287 feeder road

(Lufkin Police Department)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report a diesel spill has caused the southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road to be shut down.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line, according to police.

Officers on the scene estimate that there are 10-20 gallons of diesel on the road.

TxDOT is being called to the scene to assess the roadway for safety as it is slick.

Avoid the area and expect delays.

