TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel spill causes closure on southbound Loop 287 feeder road

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police report a diesel spill has caused the southbound Loop 287 feeder road from Lufkin Avenue to Ford Chapel Road to be shut down.

Around 4:30 p.m. Friday, an 18-wheeler suffered a busted fuel line, according to police.

Officers on the scene estimate that there are 10-20 gallons of diesel on the road.

TxDOT is being called to the scene to assess the roadway for safety as it is slick.

Avoid the area and expect delays.

