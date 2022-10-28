Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County to consider renaming emergency operations center after Judge Jack Skeen, Jr.

Jack Skeen, Jr., Judge, 241st Judicial District Court, Smith County
Jack Skeen, Jr., Judge, 241st Judicial District Court, Smith County(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Smith County Commissioners Court will consider renaming the county’s emergency operations center after one of its longest-serving civil servants.

Jack Skeen, Jr. has worked for Smith County and the State of Texas for more than 50 years, including as a city attorney for the City of Tyler, district attorney for Smith County and judge of the 241st District Court in Smith County. The resolution to do so will be proposed and voted on during the commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.

A portion of the resolution drafted for the occasion reads: “Judge Skeen has taken an oath that has not been broken and has kept faith with the public he has so honorably served.”

Skeen announced in 2021 that he would not seek re-election to his position as judge of the 241st District Court. His term expires this December.

