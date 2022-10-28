Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
1″-2″ of Rain Possible, if not Likely for Friday.
Clouds increase overnight. Rain possible as well. Heavy rain, showers/thundershowers on Fri. AM rain possible Sat.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:57 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live...Another gorgeous day across East Texas today...but that is about to change dramatically. A storm system moves in from the west and heads southeastward and then eastward through our area. Rainfall totals are expected to be quite nice...in the 1.00″-2.00″ range for most. Some may get more and some less, but it looks soggy on Friday and into Saturday morning. The rain should end by Saturday afternoon and then more sunshine on Sunday. We are not expecting too much in the way of severe storms, but some lightning and thunder is forecast for our day tomorrow, so please remain Weather Alert. Gusty winds and some small hail are possible in the stronger thundershowers/storms. Next week should be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and a slow warming trend is expected. Lows stay in the 50s, but highs could get into the lower 80s by Thursday of next week.  NOTE: Tomorrow night’s games are likely to be very wet with showers and isolated thundershowers expected. Please remain alert and stay dry.

