Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Odessa man sentenced to life in prison

Dakota Hoyt
Dakota Hoyt(The Odessa American)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Dakota Hoyt of Odessa was sentenced to life in prison today, according to Ector County District Attorney, Dusty Gallivan.

Hoyt was convicted of three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and found guilty by a jury on Friday, October 28th.

After the guilty verdict, the jury chose to punish Hoyt to life in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Division.

He faced 5-99 years or life in prison.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high-school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton...
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders
The truck hydroplaned and went out of control.
Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport crawfish restaurant
A man has died after being hit by at least two vehicles.
Pedestrian dies after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

Crews respond to water main leak
Crews working to fix water main leak in south Tyler
Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
WebXtra: Longview ISD Superintendent James Wilcox discusses how school library books are regulated
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches.
WebXtra: SFA homecoming parade features student organizations
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the SFA homecoming parade this morning in downtown Nacogdoches.
WebXtra: SFA homecoming parade features student organizations
Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery