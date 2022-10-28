Mineola ISD construction projects impacted by rising costs

MINEOLA, Texas (KLTV) - An East Texas school district is facing the rising costs of construction following a recent bond approval.

The Mineola ISD superintendent shares what they are doing to make progress on the construction projects.

“We know that costs have increased quite a bit with inflation that’s going on,” says Mineola ISD superintendent Cody Mize.

Rising costs of materials are impacting the construction projects underway by the Mineola ISD. Mize says the district is in the process of building a new primary school and renovating their current elementary school into a career and technology center. They will shift a few grade levels around and create more space for their high school.

The district passed a $29.8 million bond in May giving them the ability to expand for the first time since the mid 1980′s.

“We’re experiencing some growth and we have some aging facilities and we felt like this bond proposal on the package we passed is a good way to address those things for our district,” says Mize.

While interest rates are going up, he says they invested the nearly thirty million dollars resulting in a huge return for the district and offset the rising material costs.

“Right now just on interest alone we’ve generated a little over one hundred thousand dollars with those funds that we’ve allocated towards building,” says Mize.

Mize says they have been working on the site plan and floor plan for the new construction, and due to the rising costs of inflation, and are expecting to pay between $350 to $380 a square foot.

He says electrical components and windows are a challenge to get but says their team is on top of it.

“We’ve got some great construction folks that are working on those things, and they’re adapting and they’re overcoming and hopefully we’ll see - hopefully prices maybe go down over time,” says Mize.

Mize says they plan to break ground in early December.

