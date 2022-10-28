Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton was involved in a rollover wreck.
According to the district, while on State Highway 294, the bus flipped and landed in a ditch.
The Facebook post states officials believe weather conditions may have been a factor.
The district reports some students, sponsors and the driver are being taken to a hospital.
DPS reports none of the injuries are serious.
