Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton was involved in a rollover wreck.

According to the district, while on State Highway 294, the bus flipped and landed in a ditch.

The Facebook post states officials believe weather conditions may have been a factor.

The district reports some students, sponsors and the driver are being taken to a hospital.

DPS reports none of the injuries are serious.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
(Source: WALB)
Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder
American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Diesel spill causes closure on southbound Loop 287 feeder road
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure at W. Grande, Hollytree
KLTV will provide updates on road closures and traffic signal outages throughout the day as...
East Texas traffic conditions