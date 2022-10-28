East Texas school districts recover from pandemic learning loss

EAST, Texas (KLTV) - The National Assessment of Educational Progress recently reported that Texas students have shown progress in recovering from the pandemic learning loss. But more remains in the subject of math.

East Texas school districts say their learning loss was consistent with the state.

According to TEA accountability scores for the STAAR test, percentages dropped from 2019 to 2022.

In 2019, Chapel Hill ISD had 36% of students on grade level and 14 percent were at masters. But in 2022, that went down to 21% at grade level and 7% at masters.

In Lufkin ISD, 49% of students were on grade level in 2019 and 26% were at masters. In 2022, that went down to 37% at grade level and 18% at masters.

But districts are now finding ways to close that learning gap.

Chapel Hill ISD has adopted a new math curriculum that focuses more on concrete learning.

Chapel Hill ISD math academic coordinator, Devin Magness said, “We purchased new manipulates and we’ve been rolling those out through a series of professional developments this year.”

“We invested a lot of time and efforts into that curriculum building and so it’s rewarding when we’re seeing students learning and growing.” said Josh Tremont, Chapel Hill ISD Executive Director of curriculum instruction and assessment.

Lufkin ISD added new programs and is putting more attention to where the students are at with their learning.

“We are really structuring it more this year for acceleration instead of intervention. What I mean by that is meeting the student wherever they are. It’s really taking material and that’s on grade level and not going backwards.” said Slaton.

Although at Longview ISD’s Judson Middle School, scores were higher this year than in 2019.

In 2019, 39% of students were on grade level and 15% were at masters. In 2022, that went up to 48% at grade level and 25% at masters.

The school says they set high expectations for their students.

“Based on classroom instruction and expectations in the classroom, we were able to maintain that expectation. And us as teachers with our teaching practices were the ones that closed that gap and adjusted our instruction by leveled activities and differentiation.” said eighth grade math teacher, Cathy Reints.

To see Texas Education Agency accountability reports, click here.

