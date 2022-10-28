Caramel apple bake by Casie Buck of Oaklea Mansion Bed and Breakfast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The idea of caramel apples, cinnamon, and warm rolls combining to make a luscious dessert or breakfast bake is so enticing...and the smell will fill your whole house with an apple-cinnamon fragrance everyone craves in the fall.

Caramel apple bake by Oaklea Mansion B&B

Ingredients

· 1 dozen dinner rolls (about 12 oz) about 10-12 cups torn up

· 8 eggs

· 2 cups half and half

· 1 tablespoon vanilla

· 1 teaspoon cinnamon

· 2 tablespoon sugar

· 1/4 teaspoon finely ground pepper

· 1/3 cup caramel syrup

Caramel Apple Mixture:

· 4 small Granny Smith apples (about 2 1/2 cups sliced) sliced thin

· 2 tablespoon butter

· 1/2 cup brown sugar

· 1 tablespoon vanilla

Instructions

Prepare Casserole:

1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees and place rack in middle of oven.

2. Make sure and grease your 9x13 pan before putting in bread.

3. Add torn-up rolls (or other bread, gluten free bread can also be used as well) to a greased 9x13 pan.

4. Whisk together eggs, half and half, vanilla, cinnamon, pepper, and sugar in a bowl. Pour over the bread in the 9x13 pan.

5. Cover pan loosely with foil and bake for 30-45 minutes at 375 degrees. Prepare the apples while baking.

6. After baking, remove pan from oven remove the foil from pan. Spoon the apples over the casserole. Drizzle 1/3 cup of the caramel syrup over the top of the apples and rolls.

7. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons of raw sugar, sprinkle with extra cinnamon and a few pinches of coarse sea salt distributed evenly over whole dish (optional).

8. Place dish back into the oven and bake for another 10 minutes uncovered.

9. Serve immediately with remaining caramel syrup on side.

Caramelized Apples:

Place 2 tablespoons butter, 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1 tablespoon vanilla in a sauté pan over medium heat. Cook for a few minutes until bubbly.

Add the thinly sliced apples and mix to coat the apples.

Continue to cook, stirring about twice a minute, until the apples are caramelized, and the mixture starts to thicken and bubble, and the sugar is no longer grainy, about 5 minutes.

Turn off heat and leave caramelized apples in pan.

