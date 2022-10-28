Cab of 18-wheeler crashes into Lakeport seafood restaurant

LAKEPORT, Texas (KLTV) - KLTVs Jamey Boyum is at the intersection of Highway 149 and Highway 322 where an 18-wheeler cab crashed into Crawfish Cove which is located near the banks of the Sabine River.

The restaurant was closed at the time and no one was there. No injuries were reported.

DPS says the truck was northbound on highway 149 when it hydroplaned and lost control.

