Alzheimer’s Foundation offers free memory screenings

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - With Alzheimer’s Awareness Month coming up in November, the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is making it easy for people to get free memory screenings.

They explain the importance of early detection.

“It’s never too soon to be proactive about your brain health,” said Director of Communications Chris Schneider.

According to the CDC, more than 6.2 million Americans live with Alzheimer’s disease, and that number is expected to double by 2060.

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America is encouraging people to get a free virtual memory screening to catch any memory issues early.

“The screening itself doesn’t diagnose any particular condition, but it’s an important early detection tool to uncover a potential memory problem that should be checked out by a physician,” said Schneider.

Schneider said not all memory impairment is caused by Alzheimer’s. He said it can be a sign of other health issues such as vitamin deficiency, thyroid conditions, sleep apnea, depression, urinary tract infection, among others.

“It’s also important to remember that, number one, Alzheimer’s is not a normal part of aging, and it is a progressive degenerative brain disorder. And number two, there is a difference between basic forgetfulness and something like Alzheimer’s disease.”

Schneider said that while Alzheimer’s and dementia-related illnesses predominantly affect the elderly, there are cases of young-onset Alzheimer’s that can affect people in their thirties.

Even if you feel fine, he said, “get screened anyways because it gives you a baseline going forward. You don’t always wait until there is a problem to start getting checkups — you want to get ahead of it because it helps identify a potential problem much earlier when you have a lot more options to deal with things.”

The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America has a helpline open seven days a week by phone, web chat and text message.

A free memory screening can be scheduled through their website.

