2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday.

Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.

They are being tried separately with a pre-trial hearing for Dunn Nov. 17, and Scroggins Nov. 18.

PREVIOUS:

Grand jury indicts Tyler man in connection with shooting death

Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting

Tyler police arrest 23-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting incident

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.