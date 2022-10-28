Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

2 Tyler men charged in shooting death make court appearance

Zaccheus Dunn and Dakevian Scroggins, the two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday.
By KLTV Digital Media Staff and Kristine Guevara
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two suspects charged with a May shooting death in Tyler were in Judge Kerry Russell’s courtroom Friday.

Dakevian Scroggins and Zaccheus Dunn are charged with capital murder in connection with the May 13, 2021 shooting death of Christopher Eiglebiger. Tyler police reported finding Eiglebiger had been shot multiple times at a home in the 800 block of Crosby Street in Tyler.

They are being tried separately with a pre-trial hearing for Dunn Nov. 17, and Scroggins Nov. 18.

PREVIOUS:

Grand jury indicts Tyler man in connection with shooting death

Joint effort results in capture of suspect in fatal Tyler shooting

Tyler police arrest 23-year-old man in connection with fatal shooting incident

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
(Source: WALB)
Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder
American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones
WebXtra: High school welding competition underway in Longview
American Welding Society District 17 Director Jay Jones
WebXtra: High school welding competition underway in Longview
East Texas Ag News: Growing garlic in the home garden
Ellen Trout Zoo closed Friday due to power outage