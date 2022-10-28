2 inmates briefly escape disabled prison bus in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two prison inmates being transported to Louisiana through Polk County briefly escaped custody Friday afternoon.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, at 1:20 p.m., two contract prisoner buses from Houston, were transporting inmates to a correctional facility in Louisiana. While traveling through a rural area of Polk County, one of the buses became disabled on State Highway 190 E, near Farm to Market Road 1276.

Both buses stopped to make repairs and sometime during the stop, two inmates escaped from the bus and fled into a wooded area, where officers were able to locate and apprehend them shortly thereafter. Prior to escaping, one of the inmates was able to grab an unsecured firearm from the front of the bus. Officers subsequently located the firearm in the wood line. No one was injured in this incident.

Both inmates were transported to the Polk County Jail and charged with felony Escape. This incident is still under investigation and additional charges are pending at this time.

Texas DPS units and officers from the Alabama-Coushatta Police Department assisted in this incident.

