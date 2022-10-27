Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

A woman in Iowa came to police with the claim that her father, who died in 2013, murdered 50 to 70 people. (SOURCE: KETV)
By Jenn Sullivan
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURMAN, Iowa. (KETV) – AA woman in Iowa is claiming her late father was a serial killer who murdered dozens of people years ago.

The woman also told police where the victims’ bodies were allegedly buried.

Authorities in Fremont County are now investigating the validity of her story.

Police said Lucy Studey claims her father, Donald Studey, was a serial killer who murdered somewhere between 50 and 70 people. She also claimed she helped him dump bodies in a well on their former property.

The claims have prompted authorities to investigate.

“We are actively investigating this, and who wouldn’t?” Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope said.

Aistrope said cadaver dogs were brought in after the woman shared her story.

“Cadaver dogs looked around the area,” Aistrope said. “I’m not going to say it was near the well, but they did indicate something.”

Authorities said no bodies or bones were immediately found.

Donald Studey died in 2013. An older sibling of Lucy Studey denies the claims, but authorities are still pursuing the leads with the help of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.

Copyright 2022 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash

Latest News

St. Gregory Early Learning Center
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023
Oakland heights Church Request
Longview church’s zoning change request gets pushback from neighbors
Several people were injured when a train derailed at a Missouri amusement park.
7 injured after train derails at Missouri amusement park
One person was transported to UT Health, with minor injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on...
One person transported with minor injuries following crash on Hwy 110 and FM 344
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City
Emergency personnel share update on trail derailment at Silver Dollar City