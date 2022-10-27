Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
WEBXTRA: Students make impressive creations for Longview Harvest Festival

Students from different areas around East Texas made things such as trailers, yard swings, grills and more.
By Jamey Boyum
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Harvest Festival and Livestock Show rolled into the Maude Cobb Convention Center in Longview for this week and student’s are getting to show off their impressive creations as part of the festival.

Students from different areas around East Texas made things such as trailers, yard swings, grills and more.

Jamey Boyum takes a look at what you can expect and see at the festival.

