TRAFFIC ALERT: 2-vehicle crash at Old Jacksonville and Loop 323

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck is slowing traffic on Loop 323 in Tyler Wednesday night.

The wreck happened at around 9:30 and was listed with Tyler police as a major hit and run crash. Tyler Fire Department and Tyler Police Department are at the scene, as are UT EMS.

Northbound Old Jacksonville at the loop is down to one lane, so traffic should move cautiously through the intersection if at all.

Northbound Old Jacksonville at the loop is down to one lane, so traffic should move cautiously through the intersection if at all. (KLTV/Erin Wides)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.