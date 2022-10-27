Thursday’s Weather: Mostly sunny and nice again today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another nice, cool start with fair skies and temperatures dropping into the 40s this morning. We’ll see more sunshine today with light winds out of the east and southeast. Temperatures will be right near average for this time of the year in the mid 70s this afternoon. Clouds begin to increase late today with a slight chance for a sprinkle overnight. Thunderstorms look to roll into East Texas by late morning tomorrow and it will be rainy off and on throughout the afternoon and evening on Friday. A few showers could linger into Saturday morning. Temperatures behind this storm system will be steady in the 50s to near 60 degrees on Friday and then slowly warm through the mid to upper 60s this weekend. A little bit more sunshine is expected by Sunday afternoon and we’re back in the 70s for next week.

