Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Sunny and pleasant again today. Showers and storms likely throughout the day tomorrow.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! Hope you are all ready for another lovely day filled with sunshine and comfortable afternoon temps in the middle 70s! Skies stay dry today, but cloud cover will begin to increase overnight ahead of our next major system. A few showers will be possible during the pre-dawn morning hours of Friday, then rain and storm coverage begins to quickly ramp up as a cold front and upper-level disturbance pushes through East Texas during the day. Severe weather threat for now looks fairly low, but some gusty winds and heavy to very heavy rain will be possible at times, so please remain weather alert tomorrow. Multiple rounds of showers and storms will be possible through the late morning, afternoon, and evening hours, with some lingering showers possible overnight into the morning hours of Saturday before skies totally dry out Saturday afternoon. Northwesterly winds will blow in cooler and drier air back into East Texas this weekend, knocking our highs down into the lower to middle 60s on Saturday and upper 60s for Sunday, so be prepared for a slight chill to the air if you are planning on attending any fun trick-or-treat events either night. The actual day of Halloween is looking very nice, starting out cool in the lower 50s and only warming into the lower 70s for highs with mostly sunny skies. Clear skies and cool temperatures will make for perfect trick-or-treat weather on Halloween night! Plenty of sunshine expected for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week as temperatures gradually warm back into the middle 70s for highs.

