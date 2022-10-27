State Highway 249 to open by the weekend

GRIMES COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - A new route for drivers going to Houston will be available starting this weekend.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday gave a peek at the new State Highway 249 extension in Grimes County and leaders spoke about the possibilities that come along with the project.

“It’s a great day for Grimes County,” Grimes County Judge, Joe Fauth, said.

Fauth says he’s been waiting to see this project happen for years. The roadway will connect to State Highway 105 between Plantersville and Navasota in Grimes County. This will extend to meet the rest of the project located near Todd Mission and Magnolia.

Fauth says this roadway will be convenient for travelers and add to safety planning. This project is also referred to as the “Aggie Expressway.”

“Aggies trying to get out of the Harris County area up to Game Day and getting back home, this is going to make that trip just a little bit easier, a little bit faster,” he said. “If we need to evacuate Harris County or some of those southern counties in the event of a hurricane, this is more preparation to make that evacuation route even so much better.”

It will also help with growth in the area.

“At some of the intersections where the overpass has come along, we’ve had some commercial properties come up. And one particular developer wants to put 750 smaller homes in that area. There are some other commercial properties that they’re working with investors and planners on that,” Fauth said.

All of this has Navasota Mayor, Bert Miller, excited for the future.

“I can see not only residential development but also commercial development businesses looking here. It’s already there already from all over the nation looking to come to Texas. And this is a great spot to be,” Miller said.

Bobby Colwell with TxDOT’s Bryan District says they’re happy to be a part of the project and excited for travelers to experience the new roadway.

“It’s about a 10-mile project through Grimes County. And we just really believe that it will help improve the flow of traffic from Houston, Bryan College Station and through. And so, we’re very proud of the project and we’re very proud of the job that our contractor did,” Colwell said.

TxDOT will provide updates on social media when the roadway opens to the public prior to the weekend. Project leaders say they are not done, the next phase will be getting approval to turn the roadway into a four-lane highway. Right now, it is mostly one lane, with passing lanes available periodically.

This new stretch of the roadway is not a tollway. The tollway begins when a traveler enters Montgomery County.

