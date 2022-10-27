Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Perfect Fall Day across East Texas today...and another is expected for Thursday. On Friday, we are anticipating a storm system to pass through during the day bringing with is showers/thundershowers and even a few isolated thunderstorms to our area. Our Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday remains at HIGH as clouds/rain are expected most of the day. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-1.25″ are possible in most areas with some getting a bit more and some a bit less, but rain is expected for East Texas. The severe weather threat is low at this time, but if anything changes, we will let you know asap. With this surface storm system, an upper-level low will lag behind for about 12 hours, passing through on Saturday morning, keeping rain chances in the forecast through about midday on Saturday before ending and the sun peeking out. Sunday through Wednesday look very nice with a slow warming trend beginning. Halloween remains a ‘thumbs-up” with very pleasant temperatures and no rain forecast. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

