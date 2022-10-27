Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

Umbrellas will be needed on Friday/Early Saturday Morning
Pleasant Thursday ahead. A very wet Friday. Rain ends Saturday PM.
By Mark Scirto
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:11 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Perfect Fall Day across East Texas today...and another is expected for Thursday. On Friday, we are anticipating a storm system to pass through during the day bringing with is showers/thundershowers and even a few isolated thunderstorms to our area. Our Disruptive Weather Outlook for Friday remains at HIGH as clouds/rain are expected most of the day. Rainfall totals of 1.00″-1.25″ are possible in most areas with some getting a bit more and some a bit less, but rain is expected for East Texas. The severe weather threat is low at this time, but if anything changes, we will let you know asap. With this surface storm system, an upper-level low will lag behind for about 12 hours, passing through on Saturday morning, keeping rain chances in the forecast through about midday on Saturday before ending and the sun peeking out. Sunday through Wednesday look very nice with a slow warming trend beginning. Halloween remains a ‘thumbs-up” with very pleasant temperatures and no rain forecast. Have a wonderful Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash

Latest News

Rain, Heavy at Times, will be possible most of the day on Friday...especially 2nd half of the...
Overnight Weather At Your Fingertips
Several waves of rain are forecast on Friday. Plan accordingly.
Evening Weather at Your Fingertips
Several waves of rain are forecast on Friday. Plan accordingly.
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips