One person transported with minor injuries following crash on Hwy 110 and FM 344

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - One person was transported to UT Health, with minor injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 at FM 344 in Whitehouse.

Just after 8 p.m. crews were called to the scene where a white truck was in the northbound ditch. A red car was on the southbound shoulder. Whitehouse Fire, Troup Police, UT HEMS, and DPS are responding to the scene.

All lanes of traffic are open, but drivers are asked to slow down if they’re in the area.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.