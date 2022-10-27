Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

One person transported with minor injuries following crash on Hwy 110 and FM 344

One person was transported to UT Health, with minor injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on...
One person was transported to UT Health, with minor injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 S at FM 344 in Whitehouse.(Erin Wides)
By Erin Wides
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - One person was transported to UT Health, with minor injuries, after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 110 at FM 344 in Whitehouse.

Just after 8 p.m. crews were called to the scene where a white truck was in the northbound ditch. A red car was on the southbound shoulder. Whitehouse Fire, Troup Police, UT HEMS, and DPS are responding to the scene.

All lanes of traffic are open, but drivers are asked to slow down if they’re in the area.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Infant among 6 injured when car crashes into Flint home
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Eastman Chemical in Longview
Crane company employee killed in incident at Eastman Chemical in Longview
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash
46-year-old man killed in Tyler pedestrian crash

Latest News

St. Gregory Early Learning Center
Tyler Catholic school plans to open new early learning center in 2023
Oakland heights Church Request
Longview church’s zoning change request gets pushback from neighbors
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Bill & Kris Ware look at their freezer supplies and keep track of their inventory
Rose Hill Community Food Pantry struggling with inflation, maintenance costs