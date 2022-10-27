Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Health Update

Noel Martin murder trial begins

By Tanner Deleon and KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial of a man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor began Thursday morning at the Wichita County Courthouse.

Testimony began in the murder trial of Noel Martin, where jurors started to hear from witnesses.

The jury heard from a witness of the shooting and the surgeon who treated 46-year-old Martin Jones after he was shot.

Prosecutors said Noel Martin shot the husband and father of three during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home community on Oct. 9, 2021. Jones died five days later at United Regional.

Defense attorneys are arguing that Noel Martin should not be charged with murder. They acknowledge Noel Martin shot the victim, but said the victim died from an unrelated medical issue, not from the gunshot wounds he received five days earlier.

At the time of the shooting, police said the victim accused Noel Martin of damaging both his house and car.

Witnesses said Noel Martin and the victim had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past. The trial is expected to last several days. Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsey Frazier (Source: Smith County Sheriff's Office)
Tyler woman who abandoned baby dies while serving prison sentence
(Source: WALB)
Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig
14-year-old suspect arrested in connection with Tyler weekend murder
American State Bank partners with second-largest shareholder in quarterback Patrick Mahomes
Verna Winn, 73, went to the restroom after having a late lunch with her husband and friends at...
Restaurant keeps serving after woman dies in bathroom

Latest News

Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports
empty desks at school
East Texas school districts recovering well from pandemic learning loss
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Mineola Elementary School
Mineola ISD construction projects impacted by rising costs
Mike McNally accepts his award for Attorney of the year
Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse