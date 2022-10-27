Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man indicted for murder of Sherman woman

Brandon Tom (pictured on the right) who confessed to police of sexually assaulting then...
Brandon Tom (pictured on the right) who confessed to police of sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder.(Sherman Police Dept./Grayson Co. Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Grayson County man who police said confessed to sexually assaulting then murdering Elizabeth Clarice Harrison back in August has been indicted for capital murder.

According to an affidavit, 31-Year-old Brandon Tom confessed to detectives that he sexually assaulted Harrison and then murdered her to prevent her from telling law enforcement.

Harrison’s husband called the police concerned because she did not return home from visiting Tom after working the previous night, according to the affidavit.

A family member told KXII she went to check on Tom, who was described as a family friend because his grandmother had recently passed away.

Police said Harrison’s body was found near Tom’s residence with his blood and saliva on the scene.

Tom is being held on bonds totaling more than $1.5 million.

