Man dies in Smith County I-20 crash after rear-ending rig

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Keller man died in a wreck on Interstate 20 in Smith County Thursday morning.

According to DPS, the wreck happened on the interstate about six miles west of Hideaway.

Perrin K. Hannah, 74, died in the crash. DPS says Hannah was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Express van and was following a 2019 Freightliner truck tractor towing a 2019 Wabash tractor. The vehicles were headed eastbound.

The preliminary DPS report states that Hannah failed to control the speed of his van and rear ended the 18-wheeler. He died at the scene, according to Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson.

The driver of the 18-wheeler, Sahib Singh, 42, of Bakersfield, California, was not injured. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts, the report said.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.