Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center almost open to public

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - After being closed for more than a year, Longview’s Broughton Recreation Center is preparing to reopen.

The city is wrapping up a $5.7 million project that brought in upgrades and additional space. Longview’s Director of Parks and Recreation Scott Caron said the original space was built in the late 1970s.

“We wanted it to be more aesthetically pleasing. The facility previously, again, was built in 1978, so it was very institutional looking,” he said. “There were no windows in the building other than the side light that you’ll see at the end of the building.”

The new space allows for a lot of natural light and colors that make the design pop. Caron said the goal is to give this space the feel of a community center rather than just an exercise facility. The city also wants to promote wellness, adding seven pieces of cardio equipment and a small weight room.

The original space was 14,000 square feet. The addition provides an extra 13,000 square feet. One of the first areas guests will see is the new gym.

“We have all the goals that can go up; we have a curtain that comes down. We have a lot of space in this facility to be able to host basketball and volleyball events, so we’re excited to be able to have this extra space,” Caron said.

They also have moved the library branch up to the front of the building. In the old space, it was in the back. Jennifer Eldridge is the Longview library manager, and she said they’ve had the Broughton branch for the last 20 years.

“Branch libraries are extremely critical to making sure that we’re serving all the needs of the community, particularly communities that may not have the mobility or access to other parts of the town as they would locally in their area,” Eldridge said.

Services they’ll have at the Broughton branch include computer access, WiFi, printing, library card registration, materials that can be checked out, and homework help. They also have a book drop that people can use to return items even if the branch is closed.

The facility also has a game room space, upgraded meeting rooms, and a food preparation room. With the popularity and growth of Esports, Caron said they also wanted to provide a space for people to practice and participate.

“We’ll have six stations here. We’ll have couches here, as well as two large-screen TVs to be able to play games,” he said. “Esports is a big deal. There are teams that are forming all around it, and that’s our intent: to be able to have those spaces so you can access gaming.”

Ronald Miller lives a few streets away from Broughton Recreation Center and says it looks nice. He’s been in the neighborhood more than 30 years.

“It’s good for the youngsters to be able to have somewhere to go, if they can keep down the riff raff,” Miller said. “When I was a teenager coming up, we had sock hops and skating rinks and all this stuff, but now that’s the only one we have around. We have a place to go vote, without having to go all the way across town, just to vote. That’s a good thing.”

Construction was part of a $104 million bond package that voters approved in 2018. The city said the space will be open to the public Nov. 7. The city is still waiting on furniture to be added, but is anticipating its arrival in November. Once the furniture is in, they plan to have a ribbon cutting.

